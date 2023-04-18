Liz Cheney memoir 'Oath and Honor' coming in November

FILE - Vice Chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., listens as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol holds its final meeting on Capitol Hill in Washington on Dec. 19, 2022. Cheney has a memoir and a “warning” coming out this fall. In “Oath and Honor,” she will write about her estrangement from former President Donald Trump and the Republican Party in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)