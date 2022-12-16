UK royal aide says sorry to charity boss over race comment

FILE - Charity leader Ngozi Fulani, centre left, attends a reception held by Britain's Camilla, the Queen Consort, in Buckingham Palace, in London, Nov. 29, 2022. A royal aide who resigned after asking a Black British charity director where she was “really” from at a palace reception apologized in person on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 and promised to educate herself about racism. Royal officials said Lady Susan Hussey “offered her sincere apologies” to Ngozi Fulani in a meeting at Buckingham Palace “filled with warmth and understanding.” (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, Pool, File)