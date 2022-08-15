Prince Harry, Meghan to visit UK, Germany next month

FILE Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex leave after a service of thanksgiving for the reign of Queen Elizabeth II at St Paul's Cathedral in London, Friday, June 3, 2022 on the second of four days of celebrations to mark the Platinum Jubilee. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, will visit the U.K. in September for the first time since they returned for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. A spokesperson for the couple said they will “visit with several charities close to their hearts” in the U.K. and Germany. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, Pool, File)