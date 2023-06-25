Sarah, Duchess of York, undergoes surgery following breast cancer diagnosis

FILE - Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, center, a producer of the film "The Young Victoria," poses with her daughters Princess Beatrice of York, left, and Princess Eugenie of York at the premiere of the film in Los Angeles, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2009, in Los Angeles. Sarah, the Duchess of York, underwent surgery following a breast cancer diagnosis, according to a spokesperson. The 63-year-old was diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer following a routine mammogram. The surgery was successful and Sarah’s doctors told her the prognosis is good, the duchess’s spokesperson said on Sunday, June 25 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)