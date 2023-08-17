Carlos Vives and Juanes combine forces for ‘Las Mujeres,’ linking 3 generations to Colombian classic

This combination of photos shows, from left, Juanes with the award for best pop rock album for "Origen" at the 22nd annual Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 18, 2021, in Las Vegas and Carlos Vives accepting the Legacy Award at the Latin American Music Awards on April 20, 2023, in Las Vegas. Colombian superstars Vives and Juanes have teamed up for the first time, ever, to remake the Carlos Huertas' vallenato classic, “Las Mujeres." (AP Photo)