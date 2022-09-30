FILE - German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld acknowledges the applause of his models at the end of the show he designed for the French fashion house Chanel, for the 1993-94 Fall-Winter haute couture collection in Paris, July 20, 1993. US Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour convened a huddle of top Paris Fashion Week insiders Friday to announce that the theme of next year's annual Met Gala will be the work of the late Karl Lagerfeld. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)