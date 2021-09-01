Not guilty plea entered for Marilyn Manson on misdemeanors

FILE - Marilyn Manson arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. An attorney has entered a not guilty plea on behalf Manson, who is accused of approaching a videographer at his 2019 concert in New Hampshire and allegedly spitting and blowing snot on her. A case status hearing is scheduled for Dec. 27. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)