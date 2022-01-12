Ronnie Spector, '60s icon who sang ‘Be My Baby,’ dies at 78

FILE - Ronnie Spector, of The Ronettes, performs after being inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at the induction ceremony in New York on March 12, 2007. Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock 'n' roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as "Be My Baby," "Baby I Love You" and "Walking in the Rain" as the leader of the girl group the Ronettes, has died. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)