Israeli author: Netanyahu legacy imperiled by judicial plan

Israeli historian, philosopher and best-selling author Yuval Noah Harari poses for a photo at his office in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday, March 30, 2023. Harari says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu may go down in history as the man who destroyed Israel. Harari, who has been vocal about his opposition to a proposed judicial overhaul by Netanyahu's right-wing government, says the long-serving prime minister has divided the country to preserve his political longevity. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)