Citytv announces $1-million cash prize for 'Canada’s Got Talent' Season 3

'Canada's Got Talent' judges Kardinal Offishall, from left to right, Trish Stratus, Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh and host Lindsay Ell are seen in an undated handout photo. The singing competition staple has been renewed for a third season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Rogers Sports Media-Jag Gundu, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

 GAC

TORONTO - “Canada’s Got Talent” is increasing its top prize to $1 million.

Citytv says its competition series will return for a third season with a bumped-up award from parent company Rogers, described as the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history.

In addition, CIBC will award $25,000 each to six Golden Buzzer acts, or entertainers deemed good enough to progress from auditions straight to the semifinal.

The news was revealed during Tuesday's Season 2 finale, which awarded a grand purse of $150,000.

This year's winner is the dance act Conversion from Trois-Rivières, Que., who will also receive professional financial advice as well as the chance to perform at the Luxor Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas as part of “America’s Got Talent Presents: SUPERSTARS Live."

Applications for Season 3 are open on the Citytv website.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2023.

