NBC 'Today' show stars to perform live theatrical reading

FILE - "Today" show co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, left, and Hoda Kotb pose on set at NBC Studios inNew York on June 27, 2018. Guthrie, Kotb and other NBC News hosts will read a murder mystery, "Murder at Studio One,' later this month at a New York theater. It will be recorded for a later podcast by Audible, Inc. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)