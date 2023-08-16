Florida art museum sues former director over forged Basquiat paintings scheme

FILE - The entrance to an exhibit by artist Jean-Michel Basquiat is seen at the Orlando Museum of Art, June 1, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. On Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, the central Florida art museum which was raided last year by the FBI over an exhibit of what turned out to be forged Jean-Michel Basquiat paintings filed suit against its former executive director and others, claiming they were part of a plan to profit from the sale of the fake artwork. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)