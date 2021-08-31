Heavy rain from Ida forces Bonnaroo music fest to cancel

FILE - The new Bonnaroo arch appears at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival on June 16, 2019, in Manchester, Tenn. Heavy rains from Hurricane Ida have forced Bonnaroo to cancel as organizer say the waterlogged festival grounds are unsafe for driving or camping. On social media, the festival said on Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, that tremendous rainfall over the last 24 hours, remnants of Ida’s powerful winds and rain, have saturated the paths and camping areas. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)