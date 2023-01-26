World champion says Rubik's Cube and violin go hand in hand

University of Michigan student Stanley Chapel explains how he studies the Rubik's Cube before solving the cube while blindfolded, Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Stanley is one of the world's foremost "speedcubers," a person capable of quickly solving a Rubik's Cube. He also is an accomplished violinist. Chapel says the two fields aren't as different as one might think. Chapel has certain inherent abilities -- he is capable of remembering and applying thousands of algorithms to solve a Rubik's Cube and performing one of Johann Sebastian Bach's violin sonatas from memory. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)