'I Stand With Neil Young!': Joni Mitchell to remove her music from Spotify

Joni Mitchell waves to the crowd during her 70th birthday tribute concert as part of the Luminato Festival at Massey Hall in Toronto on June 18, 2013. Joni Mitchell says she stands with Neil Young and has decided to remove all her music from streaming giant Spotify. In a statement on her website Friday, Mitchell says she is taking action because "irresponsible people are spreading lies that are costing people their lives." THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim