No more shame: Billy Porter breaks silence on HIV status

FILE - Billy Porter arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, 2019. Porter has broken his silence over his HIV diagnosis, saying he no longer wants to live under a cloud of shame. The “Pose” star said in an interview published Wednesday in The Hollywood Reporter that he told nearly no one for 14 years, fearing retaliation and marginalization in his industry. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)