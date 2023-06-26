Amsterdam's Hermitage museum is renamed after cutting ties with Russia following Ukraine invasion

FILE - Visitors use one of the entrances to the museum during a press preview of the Hermitage Amsterdam museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, on June 18, 2009. An Amsterdam museum that severed ties with St. Petersburg's Hermitage collection after Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year has been renamed and on Monday June 26, 2023 announced partnerships with renowned galleries in London, Paris and Washington, D.C. Starting in September, the Hermitage Amsterdam will be called H'ART Museum. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)