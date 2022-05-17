Belgian court rules out extradition for Spanish rapper

FILE - Spanish rapper Jose Miguel Arenas Beltran, also known as Valtonyc, waits for his court appointment at the courthouse in Ghent, Belgium, on Sept. 15, 2020. A Belgian court on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, ruled again that Spanish rapper Valtonyc should not be extradited to Spain, where he has been sentenced to prison accused of writing lyrics that praise terror groups and insult the royal family. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)