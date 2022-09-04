The Weeknd cancels concert after dealing with vocal issues

The Weeknd performs in Vancouver, British Columbia on Aug. 23, 2022. The Weeknd suddenly ended his sold-out concert in Southern California after losing his voice during a mid-song performance. The four-time Grammy winner was performing his third song “Can’t Feel My Face” before he abruptly stopped his show Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)