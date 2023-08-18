Lolita the orca dies at Miami Seaquarium after half-century in captivity

FILE - Trainer Marcia Hinton pets Lolita, a captive orca whale, during a performance at the Miami Seaquarium in Miami, March 9, 1995. Lolita, an orca whale held captive for more than a half-century, died Friday, Aug. 18, 2023, at the Miami Seaquarium as caregivers prepared to move her from the theme park in the near future. (Nuri Vallbona/Miami Herald via AP, File)