Drake withdraws 2 Grammy nominations from final ballot

FILE - Drake accepts the artist of the decade award at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Drake wants no part in competing for a Grammy. The four-time Grammy winner and his management asked the Recording Academy to withdraw his two nominations from the final-round ballot, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. The person said that Drake’s request was honored by the academy. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)