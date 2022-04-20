NeNe Leakes sues saying racism accepted on 'Real Housewives'

FILE - NeNe Leakes arrives at The Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 8, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Former star of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” Leakes sued the companies behind the show on Wednesday, Aril 20, 2022, alleging that they fostered and tolerated a hostile and racist work environment. It names as defendants NBCUniversal, Bravo, production companies True Entertainment and Truly Original, executives from the companies and “Housewives” executive producer Andy Cohen. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)