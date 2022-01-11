Grand Ole Opry under fire for Morgan Wallen performance

FILE - This April 28, 2020, photo shows the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn. The Grand Ole Opry, country music's most historic and storied stage, is getting heavy criticism for an appearance by Morgan Wallen. The country star's surprise performance has given many the impression that the institution has given the star its blessing and a path to reconciliation after he was caught on camera last year using a racial slur. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)