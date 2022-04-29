Correspondents' gala offers political normalcy despite COVID

FILE - Trevor Noah arrives at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, April 3, 2022, in Las Vegas. The White House press corps is ready to party like it's 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic. After the pandemic nixed the 2021 and 2020 editions, the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner returns Saturday night. It features Joe Biden, the first sitting president to attend in six years. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)