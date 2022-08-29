'Is God Is,' 'Harry Potter and the Cursed Child' lead theatre division at Doras

Vanessa Sears and Oyin Olajedo are shown in a scene from the theatre production "Is God Is." "Is God Is," a Spaghetti western meets Afropunk story of sisterly revenge, has garnered a leading 10 nominations in the general theatre division at the Dora Mavor Moore Awards, including best production. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Elijah Nichols **MANDATORY CREDIT**