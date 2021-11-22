Brit Awards scrap separate male, female prize categories

FILE - Stormzy accepts his award for Male Solo Artist of the Year on stage at the Brit Awards 2020 in London, Feb. 18, 2020. Jan. 26, 2020 file photo shows. The organizers of the Brit Awards announced Monday Nov. 22, 2021, they are scrapping separate male and female artist categories in a shakeup designed to make the music prizes more inclusive. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)