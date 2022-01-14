George Lucas, Kathleen Kennedy honored by Producer’s Guild

Kathleen Kennedy appears at the 20th annual Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 20, 2018, left, and George Lucas appears at the premiere of "Solo: A Star Wars Story" in Los Angeles on May 10, 2018. Kennedy and Lucas, stewards of the "Star Wars" universe are being honored by the Producers Guild of America for their contributions to the film industry. The PGA said Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, that the pair will receive the Milestone Award at the Producers Guild Awards in March. (AP Photo)