Stevie Wonder, Common team for cancer fundraising TV special

In this combination photo, Anthony Anderson, from left, attends the premiere of Dave Chappelle's untitled documentary on June 19, 2021, in New York, Ken Jeong attends An Unforgettable Evening on Feb. 27, 2020 in Beverly Hills, Calif., Tran Ho arrive at the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 6, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. and Sofia Vergara attends "America's Got Talent" season 15 red carpet on March 4, 2020, in Pasadena, Calif. The four will host the seventh Stand Up to Cancer telethon. The hourlong special airs on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. (AP Photo)