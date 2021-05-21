From Gaza to Chile, Biennale asks: How can we live together?

Malkit Shoshan, curator of the installation "Border Ecologies And The Gaza Strip" shows a detail of the installation during an interview with the Associated Press at a press preview of the exhibition "How will we live together?" of the Biennale International Architecture, in Venice, Italy, Wednesday, May 19, 2021. The 17th International Architecture Exhibition opens Saturday after a one-year pandemic delay, during which time architecture has emerged as one of the key disciplines in the global coronavirus response. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)