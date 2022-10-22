Joanna Simon, acclaimed singer, TV correspondent, dies at 85

FILE - American mezzo-soprano Joanna Simon leaves St. Bartholomew's Church in New York, Thursday, July 23, 2009 after the funeral for Walter Cronkite at St. Bartholomew's Church. Simon, an acclaimed mezzo-soprano, Emmy-winning TV correspondent and one of the three singing Simon sisters who include pop star Carly, has died at age 85. Simon, the eldest of four, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, just a day before her sister Lucy died, according to Lucy's daughter, Julie Simon. (AP Photo/William Regan, File)