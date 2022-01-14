In vaccination battles, pro athletes become proxy players

FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving looks up at the fans at TD Garden after they defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 4 during an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in Boston, in this Sunday, May 30, 2021. Athletes have been put at center court of arguments over COVID vaccines. The NFL's Aaron Rodgers, the NBA's Kyrie Irving, and tennis's Novak Djokovic, have each become cultural touchstones in the cultural controversy. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)