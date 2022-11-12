Iranian who inspired "The Terminal" dies at Paris airport

FILE - Merhan Karimi Nasseri sits among his belongings at Terminal 1 of Roissy Charles De Gaulle Airport, north of Paris on Aug. 11, 2004 . An Iranian man who lived for 18 years in Paris' Charles de Gaulle Airport and inspired the Steven Spielberg film "The Terminal" died Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022 in the airport, officials said. Merhan Karimi Nasseri died after a heart attack in the airport's terminal 2F around midday, according an official with the Paris airport authority. Police and then a medical team treated him but were not able to save him, the official said. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)