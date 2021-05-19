Posthumous John le Carré novel to be published in October

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 28, 2008 file photo, author John le Carre, real name David Cornwell at his home in London. A final novel by John le Carré will be published this fall, 10 month after the spy writer’s death. Publisher Viking said Wednesday, May 19, 2021 that “Silverview,” le Carré’s 26th novel, will be published Oct. 12, in the week that would have seen his 90th birthday. The publisher said the book is the only complete, full-length novel left unpublished at the time of le Carré’s death. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File)