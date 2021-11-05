Brazilian singer and Latin Grammy winner dies in plane crash

Singer Marília Mendonça performs in Sao Jose dos Campos, Brazil, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. One of Brazil’s most popular singers and a Latin Grammy winner, Mendonca died on Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in an airplane crash on her way to a concert. Mendonça was 26 and performed country music, in Brazil called sertanejo. (Will Dias/Futura Press via AP)