Live theatre, concerts organizations urge clarity from Ontario on reopening plans

TORONTO - Advocates for Ontario’s live music and performing arts industries say a lack of transparency around reopening the province is putting their futures at risk.
Provincial and municipal leaders, including Toronto Mayor John Tory, met virtually with lobbyists for the arts and culture sector on Friday to hear their concerns over an unclear road map for reopening in the third step of the pandemic recovery and beyond.
The resounding message was that arts industries hoping to welcome live audiences back into venues need far more than a week's notice from health authorities as they plan for live stage shows knowing little about reopening dates and sell tickets for concerts with only assumptions on capacity.
On Thursday, the province dropped details on moving into Step 2 less than a week before it takes effect. The changes allowed outdoor live theatre and concert events to move forward at 25 per cent capacity, among other restrictions, starting June 30.
"Come From Away" actor Ali Momen, speaking on behalf of the Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts, said such short notice is "crippling our hard-hit sector further by crushing our ability to prudently plan."
"So far, we have received little indication on what our reopening path looks like and our projects require months to prepare for," he told the meeting.
"While we were struggling to obtain detailed reopening information for outdoor venues until yesterday — six days before reopening — visionary cities like New York and London have put arts and culture at the centre of their recovery plans, giving their producers a long-term critical path towards full capacity return indoors."
The actor, who is also seeking an Ontario Liberal party nomination in Toronto's Parkdale-High Park riding, noted that Ontario is the only province that hasn't provided capacity information for a future reopening of indoor theatres.
"We are constantly seeing decisions made on our behalf without an understanding of how we work," he added.
"We need a seat at the table. Let us consult on our reopening just like other sectors have been invited to do."
Jesse Kumagai, chair of the Canadian Live Music Association, told leaders that reaching full capacity at concert venues after Step 3 is "something we believe we can and should be able to do" if taking the lead from other regions that are "more advanced" in the return to live events.
The live music industry organization also emphasized an urgency for financial support measures that would address the end of two federal subsidies in September, a time when most concerts and music festivals will still be months away from happening.
"Our industry is facing a perfect storm," said Erin Benjamin, president of the CLMA.
"We're optimistic that some businesses in our sector may see a modest rise in revenue as we reopen very gradually. (But) many of our members are facing a near-certain financial crisis that will hit our industry especially hard this fall in winter."
The second stage of reopening was originally slated to begin July 2, but the province moved the plan forward two days, saying COVID-19 vaccination targets have been met.
More than 76 per cent of adults in Ontario have received one vaccine dose, while 29 per cent are fully vaccinated with two doses, meaning the province has already met further targets to enter the third step of its reopening plan.
However, provincial health officials say they don't intend to move into the next stage until "approximately 21 days" after the start of the second step.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 25, 2021.