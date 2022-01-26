David Mugar, force behind Boston July 4th celebration, dies

FILE— David Mugar, founder and executive director of the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular, smiles while sitting in a golf cart on June 29, 2016, along the Charles River Esplanade in Boston. Mugar, the businessman and philanthropist who transformed the Boston Pops July 4th concert and fireworks show from a small local event into a nationally televised extravaganza, died Tuesday Jan. 25, 2022 at the age of 82, according to his family. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes, File)