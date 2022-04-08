David Letterman thanks hospital for the way it treated him

FILE - Talk show host David Letterman attends the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration in New York on May 15, 2019. The longtime host of "The Late Show with David Letterman" thanked the staff of the Rhode Island Hospital's emergency department in a video Thursday April 7, 2022. Letterman said that he was treated at the hospital after an injury while visiting Providence with his son last summer. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)