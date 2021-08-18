Journalist Joe Galloway, chronicler of Vietnam War, dies

FILE- Joe Galloway, war correspondant and co-author of "We Were Soldiers Once ... and Young, speaks during an appearance at the New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, N.M., on Feb. 6, 2004. Galloway, best known for his book recounting a pivotal battle in the Vietnam War that was made into a Hollywood movie, has died. He was 79. His wife, Grace Galloway, confirmed to AP that he died Wednesday morning after being hospitalized near their home in North Carolina. (Andrew Poertner/Roswell Daily Record via AP)