'M3gan' dolls up with $30.2M while 'Avatar' stays No. 1

FILE - A general view of atmosphere is seen at the U.S. premiere of "Avatar: The Way of Water," Dec. 12, 2022, at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The Blumhouse evil-doll horror film “M3gan” got off to a killer start, debuting with $30 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates, while “Avatar: The Way of Water” continued its box-office reign in the top spot. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)