Could R. Kelly essentially get a ‘life’ prison sentence?

FILE - R. Kelly, center, leaves the Daley Center after a hearing in his child support case May 8, 2019, in Chicago. Federal prosecutors asked a judge Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, to give singer R. Kelly 25 more years in prison for his child pornography and enticement convictions last year in Chicago, which would add to 30 years he recently began serving in a New York case. (AP Photo/Matt Marton, File)