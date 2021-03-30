Rizzo returning to MLB Network as contributor on 'High Heat'

FILE - Los Angeles Dodgers announcer Alanna Rizzo, left, delivers a report before the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies in Denver, with Dodgers left fielder Matt Kemp looking on in Denver, in this Sunday, June 3, 2018, file photo. Rizzo is returning to MLB Network, and will be a regular contributor on Christopher Russo's “High Heat” show. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)