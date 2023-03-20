Jury convicts 3 of murder in death of rapper XXXTentacion

Assistant State Attorney Pascale Achille gives her closing rebuttal with a photograph of suspected shooting accomplice Dedrick Williams displayed on a courtroom monitor in the XXXTentacion murder trial at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Emerging rapper XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy, 20, was killed during a robbery outside of Riva Motorsports in Pompano Beach in 2018, allegedly by defendants Michael Boatwright, Trayvon Newsome, and Williams. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)