Aronofsky, Iñarritu films set for Venice Film Festival

FILE - Olivia Wilde, director and cast member of the upcoming film "Don't Worry Darling" arrives for the Warner Bros. Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2022 at Caesars Palace, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, in Las Vegas. Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale,” the Marilyn Monroe drama “Blonde,” Alejandro González Iñárritu’s “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” and Luca Guadigino’s “Bones and All,” with Timothée Chalamet, will all have their world premieres in competition at the Venice International Film Festival this fall. Festival director Alberto Barbera unveiled the starry lineup Tuesday, July 26, which includes the out of competition debut of Olivia Wilde’s mid-century mindbender “Don’t Worry Darling.” (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File )