Canadian TV series centred on race and identity among projects added to TIFF lineup

A scene from CBC’s “Black Life: Untold Stories,” is shown in a handout. A documentary series challenging problematic beliefs about Canada’s Black history and another centring the life experience of 11 First Nations in Quebec are among the latest additions to the Toronto International Film Festival lineup. The projects are among the nine television series screening as part of TIFF's Primetime program. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-TIFF **MANDATORY CREDIT**