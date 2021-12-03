New this week: 'Sex and the City,' Juice Wrld and Will Smith

This combination of photos shows promotional art for, “Live in Front of a Studio Audience,” with reenactments of “Diff’rent Strokes” and “The Facts of Life” episodes, airing Dec. 7 on ABC, left, "Welcome to Earth," a six-part limited series premiering Dec. 8, on Disney+, center, and HBO Max's 10-episode “And Just Like That," premiering Dec. 9. (ABC/Disney+/HBO Max via AP)