Kendrick Lamar, Foo Fighters, ODESZA to headline Bonnaroo

FILE - Kendrick Lamar performs at the Glastonbury Festival in Worthy Farm, Somerset, England, on June 26, 2022. Lamar, Foo Fighters and ODESZA will headline the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in June 2023 in Tennessee. The Pulitzer Prize-winning rapper last headlined Bonnaroo in 2015 and released his new album “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” last year. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt, File)