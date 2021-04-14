Rising writer Canisia Lubrin among Canadian finalists for $65K Griffin Poetry Prize

Canisia Lubrin poses in this undated handout photo. Rising literary talent Canisia Lubrin is among the Canadian finalists for the $65,000 Griffin Poetry Prize. The Griffin Trust announced the three homegrown wordsmiths and four international poets on this year's short list on Wednesday. Lubrin, who recently received the US$165,000 Windham-Campbell Prize, is nominated for "The Dyzgraphxst" (pronounced diss-graff-ist), published by McClelland and Stewart. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Anna Keenan