Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80

FILE - Robbie Robertson attends a press conference for "Once Were Brothers: Robbie Robertson and The Band" on day one of the Toronto International Film Festival on Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, in Toronto. Robertson, the lead guitarist and songwriter for The Band, whose classics include “The Weight,” “Up on Cripple Creek” and “The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down,” has died at 80, according to a statement from his manager. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)