Michelle Obama Award will honor student memoir writers

FILE - Former first lady Michelle Obama speaks to the crowd as she presents her anticipated memoir "Becoming" during her book tour stop in Washington, on Nov. 17, 2018. Obama plans a six-city tour this fall in support of her new book, “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” beginning mid-November in Washington. D.C. and ending a month later in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)