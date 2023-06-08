Bell Media touts 'strike-proof' TV slates as Hollywood labour disputes heat up

Executives at Bell Media say they’ve designed a “strike-proof” fall television lineup that will carry its banner CTV network and Crave pay TV and streaming platform through months of potential labour unrest that’s already shut down much of Hollywood. Jim Watson as Dr. Theo Hunter, Laurence Leboeuf as Dr. Magalie “Mags” Leblanc, Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed, Rekha Sharma as Dr. Neeta Devi, Ayisha Issa as Dr. June Curtis (l-r) star in "Transplant." THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-CTV-Yan Turcotte